Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Camden National worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

