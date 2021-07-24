Cowen Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $109.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.