County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

ICBK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.34. 13,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICBK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

