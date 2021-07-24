Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Trading Up 0.7%

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90). Approximately 745,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,371,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSP shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 489.63 ($6.40).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.