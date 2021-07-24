Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 111.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,188,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119,963 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3,284.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

