Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

