Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $41.22. 3,808,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,729. Corning has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

