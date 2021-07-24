Contrasting Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.42 $284.17 million $0.87 29.68 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $18.90 billion 0.94 $1.53 billion $2.38 22.82

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A OMV Aktiengesellschaft 11.46% 6.73% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Sumitomo Chemical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. It has collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Sumitomo Chemical to develop bio-based chemicals. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania, as well as provides base chemicals, polyolefins, and fertilizers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

