ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 11,492 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

WISH opened at $9.18 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

