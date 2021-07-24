Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.