Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

