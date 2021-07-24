Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

