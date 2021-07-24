Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $16,183.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,307,137 coins and its circulating supply is 11,667,455 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

