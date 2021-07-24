Comparing Quhuo (QH) & Its Peers

Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quhuo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quhuo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quhuo Competitors 1129 5742 10683 309 2.57

Quhuo currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19% Quhuo Competitors -146.24% -11.42% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quhuo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million $530,000.00 292.00 Quhuo Competitors $2.89 billion $311.55 million -218.18

Quhuo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo. Quhuo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quhuo rivals beat Quhuo on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

