Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.