Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after buying an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

