Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

UPS opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.54 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

