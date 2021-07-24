Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

