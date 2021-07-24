Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,768,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $284.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $196.49 and a twelve month high of $284.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

