Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

