Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.12.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $25,673,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

