Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.13 on August 10th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

