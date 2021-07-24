CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

