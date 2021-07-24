CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Down 1.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 46,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 308,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

DOCRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

