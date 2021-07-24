Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.38. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 41,309 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

