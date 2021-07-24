Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $143,992.20 and approximately $39.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022949 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003443 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,174,989 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

