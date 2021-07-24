Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Citizens worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 118.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Citizens by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

