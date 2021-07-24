Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,470 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.71. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

