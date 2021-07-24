Citigroup Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at $435,118,970.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RES opened at $4.18 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $901.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

