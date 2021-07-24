Citigroup Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,691,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.