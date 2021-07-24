Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,960 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 883.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of MAG opened at $18.43 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 460.87 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

