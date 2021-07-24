CIBC Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.44.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.