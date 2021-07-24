CIBC Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$9.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.11. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$450.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

