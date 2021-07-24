CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.70.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

