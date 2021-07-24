Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.06.

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $11.55 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

