Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,946,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,604,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

