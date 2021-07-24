Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

