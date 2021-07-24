Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

