Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 12,724,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090,498. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

