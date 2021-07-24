Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,080.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

