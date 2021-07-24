Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.68 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.40. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,833.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.