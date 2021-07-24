Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $23.82 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $23.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.27.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

