Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.