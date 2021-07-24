Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $800.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $736.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $726.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $703.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $554.26 and a 1-year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

