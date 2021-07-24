Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $157.29, but opened at $165.03. Chart Industries shares last traded at $158.81, with a volume of 1,476 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.83.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

