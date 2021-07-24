Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 925.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $396.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.13 and a 1 year high of $397.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.