ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Sells $63,920,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

