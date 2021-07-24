ChainX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $669,694.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and approximately $669,694.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00008483 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00143772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,764.38 or 0.99661023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.00883223 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 10,854,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

