Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $23,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

