Centerstone Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Centerstone Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 8.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

