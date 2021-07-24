Centerstone Investors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. 5,427,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

